Typhoon Muifa disrupts holiday traffic between Taiwan, outer islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Holidaymakers were forced to cut short their stay on Taiwan’s offshore islands Saturday (Sept. 10) and return to the main island as ferry services announced cancelations ahead of Typhoon Muifa reaching the country.

Sea warnings were expected Sunday (Sept. 11) morning, but no passenger ships will sail between Orchid Island and the harbors of Fugang in Taitung County and Houbihu in Pingtung County after Saturday, CNA reported.

Three companies running ferry services between Green Island and Fugang said services would stop at noon Sunday. The eventual resumption of services on Tuesday (Sept. 13) would depend on circumstances.

Since the announcements came halfway through the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, they sparked an exodus of vacationers hurrying to return to Taiwan’s main island before travel became impossible.

On the other side of Taiwan, ferries between Keelung and the island of Matsu close to China’s Fujian Province would also suspend operations Sunday. Monday will likely see a suspension of services between the island of Xiaoliuqiu and the port of Donggang in Pingtung County by at least three out of five ferry operators for the whole day, CNA reported.