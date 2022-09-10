Ex-VP cites humanitarian aid work with Vatican as proof Taiwan can help

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cooperation with the Vatican on humanitarian relief efforts proves that Taiwan can help the global community, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said during his visit to the Holy See Friday (Sept. 9).

Chen, a devout catholic, was spending Sept. 3-11 in Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Europe to attend a slew of activities, CNA reported. He represented President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the beatification of Pope John Paul I on Sept. 4, and attended a meeting of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences.

The former vice president said the phrase “Taiwan can help” — often used by the government to promote its candidacy for participating in international organizations — was more than a slogan, as it was already being put into practice by numerous cooperation projects with the Vatican. Not only can Taiwan help, but it is also already helping, Chen said.

He also expressed the hope for closer collaboration between scientists in Taiwan and the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, pointing out that 30 of its 80 members were Nobel laureates.

Chen added he believed that diplomatic relations between the two sides, which started 80 years ago, would remain stable as Taiwan and the Vatican intensified cooperation based on shared values like freedom, human rights, and the rule of law.