Taiwan reports 35,594 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan announced 35,594 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Sept. 10), as well as 236 imported cases and 30 deaths, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a news release.

After falling to a 100-day low of 15,206 local transmissions Aug. 8, infections increased again amid the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant to reach 41,021 Wednesday (Sept. 7), the highest level since June.

Saturday's new local cases included 16,106 males and 19,478 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 7,646, followed by Taichung City with 4,545 cases, and Taipei City with 4,503. Taoyuan, Kaohsiung, Tainan, Changhua and Hsinchu County each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 30 newly reported deaths were 19 male and 11 female local cases aged between under 40 and 99, with 27 suffering from chronic diseases and 21 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between July 6 and Sept. 6, and passed away between July 6 and Sept. 7.

The 236 new imported cases included 138 males and 98 females, aged from under 5 to 89. They arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 13 and Sept. 9.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 5,650,028 COVID cases, including 5,619,582 domestic cases and 30,392 imported ones. The 10,255 fatalities include 10,239 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,172 deaths, Taipei City 1,145, and Taichung City 1,031.