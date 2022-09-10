Alexa
Typhoon Muifa intensity may reach medium, sea warning to be issued

Central Weather Bureau expects to issue sea warning on Sunday morning

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/10 14:20
(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) estimated that typhoon Muifa may reach medium intensity between Saturday afternoon or evening (Sept. 10).

CNA cited the CWB as saying that as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, Muifa was 600 kilometers southeast-east of Eluanbi, moving northwest at 12 km per hour. The typhoon’s maximum sustained wind speed was 30 meters per second and radius was 120 km.

Currently, Muifa’s intensity is nearing the maximum of a mild typhoon. A sea warning is expected to be issued on Sunday morning (Sept. 11) and a land warning remains to be determined.

The CWB predicted that Muifa will be moving slowly across, or lingering around, the waters east of Taiwan from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 15). Due to its peripheral circulation, north and east Taiwan may see sporadic rain.

Additionally, for those who wish to moon watch for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the CWB wrote that residents in east, central, south Taiwan, and outlying islands should have no issues with visibility. The moon should also be visible in north Taiwan during the first half of the night, though it may take some luck for those in the north coast and Yilan to see it clearly.
