Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10

By Associated Press
2022/09/10 12:38
Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon, back, douses Elias Diaz after Diaz's three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher C...
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz is congratulated as he returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Z...
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz watches his game-ending, three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith during the ninth i...
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz watches his two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies during the second inning of a baseball...
Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz looks to the dugout after hitting a game-ending, three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith d...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies waits after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz during the second inning of...
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron flies out against Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 9,...

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead.

Arizona took a 10-8 lead with a nine-run fifth, but the Rockies rallied to become the first team to win after allowing a nine runs in a single inning since the Los Angeles Angels at Texas on Sept. 19, 2008.

Díaz, who had four hits and set a career-best for RBIs, had a two-run homer in the second and an RBI single in the fourth, both off Zach Davies.

After Yonathan Daza's run-scoring double in the sixth against Kyle Nelson pulled the Rockies within a run, Díaz tied the score 10-10 with an RBI double off Reyes Moronta in the seventh.

Charlie Blackmon walked against Caleb Smith (1-2) leading off the ninth, but pinch-runner Garrett Hampson was caught stealing. Randal Grichuk walked, Michael Toglia singled and Diaz, who started the night in a 7-for-35 slide, drove a slider to left for the game-ending homer.

Cron's two-run homer to left capped a five-run fourth inning and put the Rockies ahead 8-1. The only longer drive since Statcast began in 2015 was a 505-foot drive by Nomar Mazara of Texas on June 21, 2019.

Colorado hit six homers, including a pair of solo drives by Ryan McMahon.

Daniel Bard (5-4) pitched a perfect ninth.

Arizona’s Corbin Carroll, playing his ninth big league game, homered off Germán Márquez to spark the big fifth, which included Daulton Varsho's first career grand slam, a drive off Austin Gomber.

ROSTER MOVE

Arizona recalled RHP Taylor Widener from Triple-A Reno and optioned LHP Tommy Henry to the Triple-A farm after he gave up seven hits and five earned runs in 4 ⅓ innings Wednesday in a 6-3 loss at the Padres.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83 ERA) will face Rockies RHP José Ureña (3-6, 6.13) on Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports