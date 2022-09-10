Columbus 2, Montreal 2

|Columbus
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Columbus, Mensah, 2 (Moreira), 66th minute; 2, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 9 (Hernandez), 68th; 3, Montreal, Wanyama, 1 (Miljevic), 89th; 4, Montreal, Brault-Guillard, 3 (Kwizera), 90th+4.
Goalies_Columbus, Eloy Room, Evan Bush; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.
Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 11th; Waterman, Montreal, 64th.
Red Cards_Diaz, Columbus, 76th.
Referee_Lukasz Szpala. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.
___
Columbus_Eloy Room; Milos Degenek, Jonathan Mensah, Steven Moreira, Will Sands; Luis Diaz, Derick Etienne (Josh Williams, 80th), Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarrayan (Artur, 80th); Cucho Hernandez (Erik Hurtado, 83rd).
Montreal_James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho (Matko Miljevic, 82nd), Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 80th); Mathieu Choiniere (Jojea Kwizera, 77th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (Joaquin Torres, 77th), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto, Mason Toye (Kei Kamara, 67th).