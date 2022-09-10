Alexa
Japan, Palau discussion highlights importance of peace across Taiwan Strait

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/10 10:41
Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. meets Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo. (Prime Minister's Office of Japan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday (Sept. 9) met Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to discuss a “free, open Indo-Pacific.”

The Sankei News reported the two countries intend to deepen collaborations to stop the expansion of China. Both Kishida and Whipps oppose any country’s unilateral attempt to change the state of affairs in the East and South China Sea by force.

The two also highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

During their conversation, Kishida said Japan will provide support to Palau’s tourism, which was deeply impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the meeting, Japan also agreed to grant a 2.14 billion yen (NT$472.3 million) aid package to Palau for power grid development.

Whipps thanked Japan for its help, saying that like Japan, Palau will continue to abide by the principles of rule of law, peace, and stability. He condemned military invasions and regimes.
