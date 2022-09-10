Taiwan railway delays continue during long weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After railroad crossing traffic signals began malfunctioning on Thursday morning (Sept. 8), 259 trains and approximately 58,500 passengers have been affected by delays.

According to an earlier report, traffic signals at three railroad crossings in Changhua County malfunctioned due to a problem with an axle counter communication cable. Due to the need to shut off electricity in the affected areas for repairs, the TRA could not address the problem until after train services ended, which was not until early morning on Friday (Sept. 9).

However, after replacing the communication cable, problems persisted. The TRA realized there may be issues with the axle counter itself, too, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) was quoted by ETtoday as saying.

Though Wang had estimated repairs would be completed by noon on Friday, malfunctions occurred again in the afternoon and late at night. CNA reported on Saturday (Sept. 10) that the TRA is still unsure of the cause of the issue and is conducting tests to find out.

The TRA apologized for the prolonged issues and delays and said passengers on trains delayed by 45 minutes or more are eligible for full refunds.