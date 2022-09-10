AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 3-9, 2022

Sept. 3-9, 2022
From mourners gathering outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to voters in Chile rejecting a progressive constitution, to former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, returning to the White House to unveil their official portraits, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.
