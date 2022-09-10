Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 3-9, 2022

By Associated Press
2022/09/10 08:18
"God Save The King" is written on a placard with an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II, alongside bouquets of flowers left by mourners outside Bucki...
Soldiers carry the body of Viacheslav Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukr...
Votes sit inside a ballot box at a polling station during a plebiscite on a new draft of the Constitution in Santiago, Chile, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. C...
People take photographs in Eminonu promenade next to the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A child eyes the camera at a temporary camp organized by the Chinese government for people displaced from their homes due to flooding from monsoon rai...
Anti-government coca farmers walk towards the capital, from La Cumbre on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Hundreds of coca ...
Friends and relatives of Palestinian Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh gather around his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, Sept. 6...
Baylor wide receiver Hal Presley, left, and teammates run onto the field for an NCAA college football game against Albany, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, S...
PSG supporters get revved up prior to a Champions League soccer match Group H against Juventus, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, Se...
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships,...
Nice supporters beat a FC Koln supporter during clashes prior to the start of the Europa Conference League Group D match between Nice and FC Koln at t...
An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is taken for immersion on the final day of the ten-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, F...
Firefighters prepare to battle the Mosquito Fire burning on Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (...
Models prepare for the Dieyingchongchong show by designer Dong Yaer for China Fashion Week in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan...
Fans react during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Sept...
Olof Wood walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters at the Great Salt Lake Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, near Salt ...
Police officers take cover as protesters throw rocks at them during a protest to demand that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and a call f...
Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte speaks during a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations event where leaders provide stateme...
Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek, right, sprints before winning the 16th stage at the finish line as Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, left back, falls...
Former President Barack Obama kisses his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, after they unveiled their official White House portraits during a cer...

Sept. 3-9, 2022

From mourners gathering outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to voters in Chile rejecting a progressive constitution, to former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, returning to the White House to unveil their official portraits, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

