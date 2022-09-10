AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 3-9, 2022

Friends and relatives of Palestinian Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh gather around his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, Sept. 6... Friends and relatives of Palestinian Mohammad Musa Sabaaneh gather around his body during his funeral in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israeli troops killed Sabaaneh during a firefight in the occupied West Bank. The violence erupted on Tuesday after Israeli troops demolished the home of a Palestinian who killed three Israelis in an attack earlier this year. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)