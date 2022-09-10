Queen Elizabeth II’s unique qualities offer hope to Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG (Taiwan News) – The passing of most heads of state is a time for reflection in their country, but few world leaders passing will inspire such universal grief as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain.

As the second-longest serving monarch of all time, her reign has overseen a 70-year period in which the world has changed beyond all recognition. For many people in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and beyond, she has been a constant in their lives and the prospect of her no longer being there will take some time to process.

Here in Taiwan, it would be easy to look upon her passing as something happening to a people halfway around the world and of little consequence for life here. But nothing could be further from the truth.

President Tsai-Ing-wen (蔡英文) recognized as much in her message of condolence to the British people and the royal family: “Taiwan remembers & celebrates her life of leadership & service, which set an example for people around the world.”

She could have said so much more because Queen Elizabeth II represented so many values and qualities that are so vitally important to the people of Taiwan today. She was more than just an example — she was an inspiration.

Devout in nature

The queen was committed to her Christian faith, and yet endlessly curious and engaged with the myriad of religions that are practiced throughout the U.K. and the Commonwealth. Her faith drove everything she did, and it is telling that senior leaders of just about every faith have lined up to pay tribute to her and share anecdotes of the warm and welcoming experiences they enjoyed with her.

If there is one lesson the world could take from her life, freedom of religion and the importance of faith in everyone’s lives would surely be high up her list. It is a value that Taiwan represents in this part of the world more than perhaps any other nation.

She also showed enormous respect for the rights of the Indian people to determine their own future too. She was the sovereign head of state of no fewer than 32 different countries, ranging from Grenada and Belize in the west to the Solomon Islands and Fiji in the east, as well as head of the Commonwealth, an association of 56 independent nations.

At the time of her death, she was head of state in just 16 countries. Yet each time a nation chose to dispense with her services as head of state and branch out as a republic, she greeted their decision not with anger and bitterness but with grace and respect.

Only in January of this year, speaking in the Bahamas, her grandson Prince William, representing his grandmother, gave a speech confirming that any nation that chose to become a republic would be treated with “pride and respect.” She perceptively noted that although “relationships evolve” between countries, “friendship endures."

Lessons for Asia

Respect for the right to self-determination was at the heart of everything Queen Elizabeth II did on the international stage. It is a lesson that one or two leaders in this part of the world would do well to take heed of.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who handed his resignation to the queen on Tuesday, just two days before her death, has described her as “the greatest diplomat of all.”

It is a good point. Her commitment to international cooperation throughout her reign transcended British national interests and even her own personal hardship.

Nowhere was that illustrated better than on her state visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011. The U.K.’s relationship with Ireland has, over the years, been hugely strained over the status of Northern Ireland. For more than 30 years, the U.K. was subjected to a terrorist campaign by the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which believed Northern Ireland should be part of Ireland rather than the U.K.

Of the many atrocities carried out by the IRA in the name of this political cause was the assassination in 1979 of Lord Mountbatten, who was the queen’s second cousin, uncle to her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, and a close family confident.

His killing shook the royal family to its core. However, in 2011, the queen shook the hand of Martin McGuinness, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland and a former IRA leader rumored to have been involved in the murder.

Forgiveness is all

It was a truly historic moment in which Queen Elizabeth II showed the qualities of courage and forgiveness that few others could muster. In doing so, she played a central role in bringing peace to a conflict that, for decades, many believed could never be sold.

Her willingness to put aside personal emotions and compromise in the name of international cooperation and peace stands out among the many achievements of her reign. And she showed that no matter how complex and sizable a political divide might be, it can be bridged if all sides are willing to make sacrifices for the greater good.

There is a huge lesson for both Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China in her actions on that visit in 2011. Her leadership on that day should inspire heads of state on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is one of the few countries in the world the queen never visited as a result of the lack of official diplomatic ties with the U.K. Yet during her life, she will have met many Taiwanese citizens who will doubtless have been greeted with the same charm and courtesy that she showed to all regardless of nationality, race, or religion.

It is, therefore, absolutely right that Taiwan joins just about every nation in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the profoundly positive impact she had on the world.

Her devotion to duty, to her nation, and her people should be a constant source of inspiration to Taiwan, our leaders, and our people, no matter what the future might have in store for us.