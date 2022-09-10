NBA tells teams cap, tax rises expected to rise in 2023-24

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA told its teams on Friday that it still expects to see a significant jump in the salary cap and tax level in the 2023-24 season.

Based on current projections, the cap will rise 8.4%, and the tax level will rise 7.8% over this season.

Both figures — $134 million for the salary cap in 2023-24, $162 million as the tax level — would set records, and both are $1 million higher than the league’s most recent projections made in June. The looming 2022-23 season has a cap of $123.655 million, a tax level of $150.267 million.

Also Friday, the league told teams that total luxury tax payments for the coming season would be around $660 million, half of which would fund revenue sharing and the other half distributed in equal shares — about $17 million each — to the teams not currently projected to have to pay the tax.

But that tax number can, and almost certainly will, fluctuate wildly before a final calculation is made at the end of the regular season.

Training camps in the NBA begin later this month, with the regular season starting Oct. 18.

