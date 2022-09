Friday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-5.