Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the last Super 4 stage game on Friday as both teams tested their bench strength ahead of meeting again in the Asia Cup final.

Sri Lanka brought in batter Dhananjaya de Silva in place of the struggling Charith Asalanka in the top-order. Right-arm fast bowler Pramod Madhusan was awarded his T20 debut and replaced Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan rested fast bowler Naseem Shah after his heroics with the bat at No. 10 lifted Pakistan to a sensational one-wicket win over Afghanistan on Wednesday. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also sits out.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and leg-spinner Usman Qadir got their first games in the tournament, replacing Shah and Shadab respectively.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already qualified for Sunday’s final after beating Afghanistan and India in the Super 4 stage.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madhusan, Dilshan Madushanka.

