Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/09 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 55 .601 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-21 35-34
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570 +1½ 8-2 W-3 47-24 30-34
Toronto 76 60 .559 6 _ 8-2 W-1 38-29 38-31
Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½ 5-5 L-1 40-28 32-37
Boston 67 71 .486 16 10 5-5 L-3 35-34 32-37
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _ _ 3-7 L-1 33-30 37-35
Chicago 70 68 .507 7 7-3 W-2 34-36 36-32
Minnesota 69 67 .507 7 4-6 W-1 40-29 29-38
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½ 21 5-5 W-1 33-39 23-43
Detroit 52 85 .380 19 24½ 3-7 W-1 30-40 22-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 49 .642 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-21 43-28
Seattle 77 60 .562 11 8-2 L-1 36-30 41-30
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28 16½ 6-4 L-1 31-40 29-37
Texas 59 77 .434 28½ 17 1-9 L-1 28-38 31-39
Oakland 50 88 .362 38½ 27 3-7 L-3 22-46 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 51 .630 _ _ 5-5 W-2 46-23 41-28
Atlanta 86 51 .628 ½ +11 7-3 W-7 47-25 39-26
Philadelphia 75 62 .547 11½ _ 3-7 L-1 41-31 34-31
Miami 56 80 .412 30 18½ 1-9 W-1 26-38 30-42
Washington 49 89 .355 38 26½ 6-4 W-1 22-47 27-42
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 57 .587 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-24 34-33
Milwaukee 73 65 .529 8 5-5 W-2 37-26 36-39
Chicago 57 80 .416 23½ 18 2-8 L-2 29-40 28-40
Cincinnati 55 80 .407 24½ 19 5-5 W-2 29-39 26-41
Pittsburgh 50 86 .368 30 24½ 3-7 L-2 27-41 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 94 42 .691 _ _ 6-4 W-2 49-18 45-24
San Diego 76 62 .551 19 6-4 W-2 37-29 39-33
Arizona 65 71 .478 29 6-4 L-2 37-34 28-37
San Francisco 65 72 .474 29½ 10 4-6 L-4 37-32 28-40
Colorado 59 79 .428 36 16½ 5-5 W-2 38-33 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 7:35 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.