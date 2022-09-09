NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10
Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.