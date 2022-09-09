NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|9
|5
|4
|31
|26
|15
|Houston
|8
|5
|5
|29
|31
|23
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|5
|29
|24
|23
|Portland
|7
|3
|7
|28
|37
|20
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|6
|27
|22
|16
|Chicago
|7
|5
|5
|26
|26
|22
|Angel City
|7
|5
|4
|25
|19
|18
|Orlando
|5
|6
|6
|21
|20
|33
|North Carolina
|4
|7
|4
|16
|32
|30
|Louisville
|2
|7
|8
|14
|16
|26
|Washington
|1
|6
|10
|13
|18
|23
|Gotham FC
|4
|12
|0
|12
|13
|35
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.
Angel City at Houston, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 5 p.m.