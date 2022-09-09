|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|6
|5
|0
|1
|14
|7
|15
|Man City
|6
|4
|2
|0
|20
|6
|14
|Tottenham
|6
|4
|2
|0
|12
|5
|14
|Brighton
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Man United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|10
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|6
|9
|Brentford
|6
|2
|3
|1
|15
|9
|9
|Leeds
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|8
|Fulham
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|8
|Newcastle
|6
|1
|4
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Southampton
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|10
|7
|Bournemouth
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|18
|7
|Wolverhampton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Crystal Palace
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|9
|6
|Everton
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Aston Villa
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|10
|4
|West Ham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|4
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|4
|Leicester
|6
|0
|1
|5
|8
|16
|1
___
Leicester 0, Man United 1
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Brentford 5, Leeds 2
Chelsea 2, West Ham 1
Newcastle 0, Crystal Palace 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bournemouth 3
Tottenham 2, Fulham 1
Wolverhampton 1, Southampton 0
Aston Villa 1, Man City 1
Brighton 5, Leicester 2
Man United 3, Arsenal 1
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Brighton, 10 a.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. ppd
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m. ppd
Southampton vs. Brentford, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Arsenal vs. Everton, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m. ppd
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest, 3 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Man United vs. Leeds, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sheffield United
|8
|5
|2
|1
|16
|5
|17
|Norwich
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|6
|16
|Reading
|8
|5
|0
|3
|9
|11
|15
|Bristol City
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|11
|14
|Burnley
|8
|3
|4
|1
|14
|8
|13
|Watford
|8
|3
|4
|1
|9
|7
|13
|Blackburn
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|11
|12
|Sunderland
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|9
|11
|QPR
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|11
|11
|Preston
|8
|2
|5
|1
|2
|1
|11
|Blackpool
|8
|3
|2
|3
|9
|10
|11
|Hull
|8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|15
|11
|Rotherham
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|10
|Millwall
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|11
|10
|Wigan
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|9
|10
|West Brom
|8
|1
|6
|1
|12
|10
|9
|Middlesbrough
|8
|2
|3
|3
|11
|12
|9
|Luton Town
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|8
|9
|Swansea
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|11
|9
|Stoke
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|11
|8
|Birmingham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|8
|8
|Cardiff
|8
|2
|2
|4
|4
|8
|8
|Huddersfield
|7
|1
|1
|5
|7
|11
|4
|Coventry
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|11
|1
___
West Brom 1, Burnley 1
Blackburn 2, Bristol City 3
Luton Town 1, Wigan 2
Millwall 2, Cardiff 0
Norwich 3, Coventry 0
Preston 0, Birmingham 1
Rotherham 1, Watford 1
Swansea 1, QPR 0
Reading 2, Stoke 1
Huddersfield 0, Blackpool 1
Hull 0, Sheffield United 2
Middlesbrough 1, Sunderland 0
Burnley vs. Norwich, 3 p.m. ppd
Birmingham vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City vs. Preston, 10 a.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Hull, 10 a.m. ppd
Coventry vs. West Brom, 10 a.m. ppd
QPR vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m. ppd
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Wigan vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd
Blackburn vs. Watford, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Burnley, 3 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Bristol City, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Swansea vs. Hull, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|4
|17
|Portsmouth
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|6
|17
|Plymouth
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|15
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|7
|13
|Cambridge United
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|10
|13
|Peterborough
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|8
|12
|Exeter
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|5
|11
|Bolton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|11
|Derby
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Barnsley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|8
|10
|Oxford United
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|7
|10
|Charlton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|9
|9
|Shrewsbury
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|6
|9
|Wycombe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|10
|8
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|7
|8
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|8
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|8
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|7
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|11
|7
|Lincoln
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|11
|7
|Forest Green
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|15
|7
|Cheltenham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|5
|Morecambe
|7
|0
|4
|3
|4
|12
|4
|Burton Albion
|7
|0
|1
|6
|8
|20
|1
___
Accrington Stanley 0, Ipswich 2
Bolton 3, Charlton 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Morecambe 2
Cambridge United 2, Lincoln 0
Derby 2, Plymouth 3
Exeter 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Wycombe 1
Forest Green 0, Shrewsbury 2
Oxford United 2, Burton Albion 1
Port Vale 2, Cheltenham 2
Portsmouth 2, Peterborough 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Barnsley 2
Forest Green 2, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnsley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m. ppd
Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m. ppd
Morecambe vs. Derby, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd
Plymouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m. ppd
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|7
|6
|1
|0
|14
|4
|19
|Stevenage
|7
|5
|1
|1
|10
|6
|16
|Barrow
|7
|5
|0
|2
|11
|9
|15
|Salford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Northampton
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|10
|14
|Doncaster
|7
|4
|2
|1
|10
|8
|14
|Mansfield Town
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|9
|12
|Bradford
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|11
|Grimsby Town
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|4
|11
|Crewe
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Sutton United
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Carlisle
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|7
|9
|Walsall
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|7
|8
|Swindon
|7
|1
|5
|1
|6
|6
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|9
|8
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|7
|Newport County
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|10
|7
|Stockport County
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|7
|Harrogate Town
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|10
|7
|Colchester
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|11
|5
|Gillingham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|1
|8
|5
|Crawley Town
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|3
|Hartlepool
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|14
|3
|Rochdale
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|12
|2
___
Bradford 2, Walsall 1
Carlisle 3, Rochdale 3
Colchester 1, Hartlepool 1
Crewe 1, Stevenage 2
Doncaster 1, Mansfield Town 3
Gillingham 0, Swindon 0
Leyton Orient 2, Tranmere 0
Newport County 0, Grimsby Town 2
Northampton 3, Barrow 1
Salford 2, Crawley Town 2
Stockport County 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Sutton United 2, Harr