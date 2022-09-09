American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|55
|.601
|_
|Tampa Bay
|77
|58
|.570
|4½
|Toronto
|76
|60
|.559
|6
|Baltimore
|72
|65
|.526
|10½
|Boston
|67
|71
|.486
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|Chicago
|70
|68
|.507
|1½
|Minnesota
|69
|67
|.507
|1½
|Kansas City
|56
|82
|.406
|15½
|Detroit
|52
|85
|.380
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|11
|Los Angeles
|60
|77
|.438
|28
|Texas
|59
|77
|.434
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|88
|.362
|38½
___
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.