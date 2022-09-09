Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/09 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 83 55 .601 _
Tampa Bay 77 58 .570
Toronto 76 60 .559 6
Baltimore 72 65 .526 10½
Boston 67 71 .486 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 65 .519 _
Chicago 70 68 .507
Minnesota 69 67 .507
Kansas City 56 82 .406 15½
Detroit 52 85 .380 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 88 49 .642 _
Seattle 77 60 .562 11
Los Angeles 60 77 .438 28
Texas 59 77 .434 28½
Oakland 50 88 .362 38½

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 5:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.