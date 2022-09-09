Paints And Coatings Market: Key Tactics by Companies to Consolidate Presence

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Paints And Coatings Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

According to a new report by Rockville Research, the global paints and coatings market is estimated to be valued at 223 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% in the period 2019 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as growth of construction industry, rise in industrial production and ameliorating economic conditions.

Paints and coatings industry is an imperative part of various segments of global economy as it bestows with benefits such as providing protective and enhancing finishes to products in several end-use markets. This makes it an indispensable product which is necessary for protecting and preserving the objects on which it is applied. Global paints and coatings industry is increasingly witnessing adoption of new coating technologies such as thermosetting emulsion, colloidal dispersion, water-soluble in waterborne coatings, high-solids coatings, two-component systems, radiation-curable coatings, etc. Some of the new paints and coatings concepts that have entered the market includes Anticorrosive protection, low-VOC content coats and nano coatings.

REPORT SCOPE

This report “Global Paints & Coatings Market (By Types – Architectural/Decorative Coating, Industrial Coating & Special-purpose Coating; By Technology – Waterborne Coating, Powder Coating and Solvent-based Coatings; By Region – North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Outlook 2025” provides a detailed analysis of the global paints and coatings market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report coverage Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

SEGMENTS COVERED

The report provides revenue forecasts for global, regional and country levels. It also provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. For the purpose of research, Report Ocean has segmented global paints and coatings market on the basis of types, technology and region:-

Key Companies Covered in the Paints & Coatings Market Research are AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Wiliams Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., and other key market players.

Paints & Coatings Types Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– Architectural/Decorative Coating

– Industrial Coating

– Special-purpose Coating

Paints & Coatings Technology Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– Waterborne Coating

– Powder Coating

– Solvent-based Coatings

Regional Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific



Country Outlook, Revenue (2017 – 2025E, Billions)

– The US

– India

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

