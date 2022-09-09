Resilient Flooring Market: Complete Company Profiling of Dominant Companies | Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Resilient Flooring Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Vinyl flooring, an important segment of resilient flooring has been witnessing higher adoption in residential segment globally. It was primarily deployed in commercial spaces previously but advancement in the industry has brought about products such as realistic tiles and planks mimicking natural look which has boosted its uptake. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global resilient market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Key Companies Covered in the Resilient Flooring Market Research are Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, and other key market players.

The report ?Global Resilient Flooring Market (By Products – LVT, Vinyl Flooring & WPC; By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & CIS) Market Outlook 2025? provides an in-depth analysis of global resilient flooring market with market segmentation done across various products such as LVT, vinyl composite tiles, sheet vinyl and WPC. Geographical analysis is done across leading markets in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and CIS.

Market Segmentation – Products

? LVT

? Vinyl Flooring

? WPC

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa

? CIS

Floor covering or flooring refers top construction materials used to cover the subfloor. The market is broadly segmented into Carpet & Rugs, Ceramics, Hardwood, Laminate and Resilient Tiles. The choice of flooring material is determined by factors such as cost, endurance, noise insulation, comfort and cleaning effort. Vast varieties of basic and ornamental flooring materials are available in the market to be used in residential buildings, commercial buildings, and industrial areas solving specific purpose.

Resilient category is the major growth engine of the global flooring industry with double-digit year-on year growth. Its proliferation is mainly seen as a result of high demand for LVT globally. Overall, global resilient flooring industry has been getting impetus from surge in construction industry, rising infrastructure spending globally, focus on aesthetics imparted by various floor type and rising disposable income. However, major factors restraining growth of global resilient flooring industry includes stringent regulations especially related to environmental compliance, intense competition in the market and fluctuations in price of raw materials.

In the report ?Global Resilient Flooring Market (By Products – LVT, Vinyl Flooring & WPC; By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & CIS) Market Outlook 2025? provides resilient flooring market assessment across major products such as luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), sheet vinyl, vinyl composite tiles and wood plastic composites (VCT). Geographical analysis is done across major markets such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and CIS. Asia Pacific is the world?s largest market for resilient flooring. It is followed by EMEA and Asia North America region. In-depth analysis of the industry in the aforementioned regions is done on the basis of market volume and market share by product category.

Global resilient flooring industry is dominated by market players such as Interface Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, Armstrong Flooring, among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments, financial and business strategies. The report also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global flooring and resilient flooring market.

