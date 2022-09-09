Knee Osteoarthritis Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030 | Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson& Johnson)

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Rise in R&D activities in global knee osteoarthritis treatment industry has led to identification of promising options such as use of stem cells for treatment of knee osteoarthritis. Mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs) is found to have potential to regenerate knee cartilage, thereby, substantially reducing pain in knee osteoarthritis patients.

Key Companies Covered in the Knee Osteoarthritis Market Research are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (Johnson& Johnson), and other key market players.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global knee osteoarthritis market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease is the most common form of arthritis. It is a chronic joint condition that occurs as a result of cartilage degeneration especially at the end of the joint bones in hands, knees, hips and spine. The knee being one of the most commonly affected areas. Apparently, there is no cure for osteoarthritis, but there are treatment options available to relieve the pain and maintain joint movement. Treatment options for osteoarthritis includes therapeutics such as NSAIDS, Corticosteroids and Hyaluronic Acid Injections; and Surgical treatment options such as Knee Arthroscopy, Knee Osteotomy and Knee Arthroplasty.

Growth of global knee osteoarthritis market is attributed to rising geriatric population, prevalence of osteoarthritis incidences, rise in number of obese population and favorable reimbursement policies. However, the market faces several challenges due to stringent regulatory compliances and side-effects associated with various treatment procedures.

The report ?Global Knee Osteoarthritis Market [By Treatment – Non-Surgical Treatment (NSAIDS, Corticosteroids, Hyaluronic Acid Injections & Alternate Therapies) & Surgical Treatment; By Region – North America, Europe & Asia Pacific] Outlook 2025? provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global knee osteoarthritis market, with market segmentation done across various treatment paradigms such as use of therapeutics NSAIDS, Corticosteroids, Hyaluronic Acid Injections in non-surgical treatment and various surgical treatment options. Regional analysis is done across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific region. Future forecasts of the market overall and across various regions till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global knee osteoarthritis market.

