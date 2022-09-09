Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Forecast | Future Roadmap by 2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Global nutraceutical market has witnessed slowdown in mergers and acquisition activities off late. However, there are several new investors and acquirers especially consisting of strategic players from food and beverage that have made significant investment in the industry. In-depth analysis of nutraceutical market overall as well as major market segments such as Functional Food, Functional Beverage & Dietary Supplements, Prebiotic and Probiotic & Phytonutrients. Market outlook for overall nutraceutical market as well as aforementioned sub-segments has been provided for the period 2019-25.

Key Companies Covered in the Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research are Royal DSM N.V., DuPont (U.S.A), Cargill (U.S.A), ADM (U.S.A), BASF (Germany), and Omega Protein Corporation(US) and other key market players.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global nutraceuticals market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Nutraceutical, also known as Bioceutical are pharmaceutical alternatives with several physiological benefits. These are natural bioactive, chemical compounds with health promoting characteristics. It is the hybrid of ‘nutrition’ and ‘pharmaceutical’ that providing opportunities for breakthroughs to prevent and manage common health problems. These are available in various products forms such as functional food, functional beverages and dietary supplements. It is classified into prebiotic, probiotic and phytonutrients by ingredient type.

Nutraceuticals are expected to play a pivotal role amongst increasingly health-conscious consumers with the perception that the onset of many chronic diseases can be prevented with intake of proper nutritious diet. It helps in mitigating effect of lifestyle-related diseases, by making healthier choices earlier in life. Growth of global nutraceutical market is driven by ageing population, rise in disposable income, increasing healthcare awareness, higher incidences of allergies and intolerance and increasing demand from emerging economies. However, the market faces several challenges related to regulatory issues, lack of product standardization, dearth of quality raw materials and high pricing of products.

The report ?Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market [By Type (Prebiotic and Probiotic & Phytonutrients), By Products (Functional Food, Functional Beverage & Dietary Supplements), By Region (North America – The US, Europe – Germany & Asia Pacific – Japan, China & India)] Market Outlook 2025? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global nutraceutical ingredients market with coverage on major market segments such as Functional Food, Functional Beverage & Dietary Supplements, Prebiotic and Probiotic & Phytonutrients. Future forecasts of nutraceutical market overall and across various sub-segments till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global nutraceutical market.

Market Segmentation by Type

? Functional Food

? Functional Beverage

? Dietary Supplements

Market Segmentation by Application

? Prebiotic and Probiotic

? Phytonutrients

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Germany

? Asia Pacific – Japan, China & India

