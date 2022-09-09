Military Electro optical and infrared systems Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2028

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Global Military Electro optical and infrared systems Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Military Electro optical and infrared systems Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.51% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Electro-optical and infrared equipment is one of the most important parts of military operations. These systems consist of a diverse set of discrete technologies focused on mission requirements and target acquisitions. Electro optical and infrared systems are utilized in a variety of military applications, including land, aviation, and naval. Observation systems, optic sights, night vision systems, and helmet mounted displays are examples of airborne electro optical and infrared systems. Weapon-mounted sights, night vision goggles, vehicle-mounted optronics devices, laser rangefinders, thermal imagers, and designators are all examples of land-based electro optical and infrared systems. The market is driven by technological advancements resulting in improved efficiency of Eo/Ir systems and increased demand for battlespace awareness By defence forces. For instance, Safran Electronics & Defense signed a contract with Dassault Aviation in March 2021 to supply new generation EuroflirTM410 optronic (electro-optical) systems for two Falcon-based aircraft: a dozen Albatros derived from the Falcon 2000LXS and eight Falcon 50M Triton models upgraded as part of the French navy’s programme to modernize its maritime surveillance and intervention aircraft. The Maritime Surveillance & Intervention Patrol (PATSIMAR) of France may now enhance its covert very-high-altitude observation capabilities and conduct at-sea search & rescue or zone surveillance operations even in the most severe situations with the help of advanced Euroflir 410 optronic devices. However, stagnant product life cycle may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is the most important market for military electro optics and infrared equipment, accounting for the majority of sales. However, lower defence spending is expected to reduce market share during the projection period. Because of its large spending on acquisition and development of electro optical systems for various military platforms such as armored vehicles, aeroplane, naval vessels, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and submarines, the United States is the dominant market in North America. The majority of this technology’s research and development is focused on the creation of lightweight, cost-effective, and robust systems that are suitable for serious operations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Israel Aerospace Industries

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Ultra-Electronics Holdings

Thales Group

FLIR Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Air-based

Land-based

Sea-based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

