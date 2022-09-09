Urinalysis Market 2022 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2028

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Global Urinalysis Market to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2027.Global Urinalysis Market is valued approximately at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

A urinalysis is used to detect and treat a variety of diseases and conditions, including kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and diabetes. Urinalysis is a chemical, physical, and microscopical analysis of urine to detect the presence of medicines or illnesses. Urinalysis and Sediment Urinalysis are the two forms of urinalysis. The concentration, appearance, and substance of urine are all checked during a urinalysis. Abnormal urinalysis results may indicate an illness or disease. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing use of point-of-care testing are projected to be the primary drivers of market development. The term ‘urinary tract infection’ refers to an infection that affects any portion of the urinary tract. Urinary tract infections are common in women, according to Therapeutic Advances in Urology, with a worldwide prevalence of 50 percent to 60 percent in adult women in 2019. Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of diabetes is projected to increase demand for automated analyzers. According to the International Diabetes Federation, 429.9 million individuals worldwide were diagnosed with diabetes in 2019. As a result, the mentioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the urinalysis market. However, availability of refurbished urine analyzers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World cover the worldwide urinalysis market. North America held the largest share of the worldwide urinalysis market. The growing geriatric population, implementation of favorable government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of technologically advanced instruments are all factors contributing to the growth of the North American urinalysis market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Abbott Laboratories (Alere)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Siemens Healthineers

Cardinal Health Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Arkray Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Instruments

Consumable

By test type :

Biochemical

Pregnancy & Fertility

Sediment

By Application:

Disease Screening

Pregnancy & Fertility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

