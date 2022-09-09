Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market 2022, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2028

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market to reach USD $million by 2027.Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Supportive government regulations for energy production using natural-gas, rising environmental concern due to high carbon emission by use of coal for electricity generation and rising determination of natural gas reserves are fueling growth in the market. For instance, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. total proved reserves of associated-dissolved natural gas increased from 119.6 Tcf in 2018 to 121.9 Tcf in 2019???an increase of 1.9%. Furthermore, strategic initiatives and technological advancements are expected to push the market towards further growth. Such as, in April 2020, Atura Power announced the acquisition of 3 natural gas-fired plants from TC Energy, with an investment of USD 2 billion. However, rising share of renewable sources for electricity generation and lack of natural gas infrastructure in some countries may hinder the growth during forecast period.

North America is leading the world market in terms of market share among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, owing to increase in production of shale gas in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest pace during forecast period, due to government policies regarding curbing carbon emissions and encouragement to power generation sector to use natural gas rather then coal for power generation.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Ansaldo Energia S.P.A.

Centrax Gas Turbines

Man Energy Solutions

Opra Turbines B.V.

Solar Turbines Incorporated

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Open Cycle

Combined Cycle

By End-use:

Power & Utility

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

