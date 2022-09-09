Plastic Kegs Market 2022, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2028

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Global Plastic Kegs Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Plastic Kegs Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Plastic Kegs are used for storing, transporting and packaging different types of beverages. They are mostly used for storing beer; the biggest benefit of storing beer in plastic kegs is that the quality and flavor of the beer is preserved for a long time. The key factor which is driving the demand of plastic kegs is increasing consumption of beer among consumers. According to alcohol.org nearly 446 billion litter sprite, beer and wine are consumed every year globally, majority of alcohol consumed are cider, beer and lagers around 400 billion litter. Growing demand of flavored alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages is fueled by evolving consumer life style as well as increasing per capital income. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for plastic kegs. However, environmental laws regarding raw material use impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, recyclable plastic kegs which promote reduction of plastic pollution are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The global region wise analysis of Plastic Kegs market is considered for the following key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of soft drink and beer among consumers and increase in demand for safe and convenient packaging for beverages. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing hospitality industry which is the biggest consumer of plastic kegs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Kegs market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lightweight Containers BV

American Keg Company

Rehrig Pacific Company

NDL Keg Inc

Ningbo Best Friend Beverage Containers Co. Ltd

Blefa GmbH

Shinhan Industrial Co. Ltd

SCHAEFER Container Systems

Petainer

Ardagh Group S.A.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Recyclable

Disposable

By Product Application:

Beer

Cider

Winery

Other drink

By Size:

20L

30L

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

