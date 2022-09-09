Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market 2022 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2028

Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market USD $Billion by 2027.Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market reached USD $Billion in 2020. The Global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market tends to grow by a CAGR of % in the 2021-2027 period.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Overview

Oxytocin is a kind of drug used after pregnancy, post-delivery, and also during labor pain. Oxytocin helps to control the blood flow during pregnancy and it also speeds up the process of labor. Various low-cost alternative drugs are available in the market of oxytocic drugs that are approved by WHO (World Health Organization) which is becoming a hindrance to this market. Expansion of the pharmaceutical industry among developing countries is an opportunity of this market, due to which large number of players launching new products for end-users. Increasing childbirth using labor induction is a major driving factor helping this market to grow because oxytocic drugs help to reduce the labour pain. Postpartum hemorrhage is also a contributing factor which is a condition where the woman faces blood loss after giving birth; oxytocic drugs prevent the blood loss and are given in the form of injection after the childbirth. The postpartum segment is going to account for the largest market share in the forecasted period, because of increasing cases of birth using labor.

The key regions covered in the global Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals market are North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest market share followed by the Europian region, due to the presence of a large number of players, government initiatives, and awareness regarding healthcare and safety. The Asia Pacific is expected to boost in the forecasted period, because of increasing population and a high number of end-users available.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Biofutura Pharma SpA

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

JHP Pharmaceuticals

APP Pharmaceuticals LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural Oxytocin

Synthetic Oxytocin Derivative

By Application:

Abortion Induced Incomplete

Inevitable Abortion

Post-partum Haemorrhage

Labour Induction

Labour Arrest

By End-use:

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

