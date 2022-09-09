Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Research Report, New Technology and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to reach $billion by 2027.Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Acute kidney injury treatment is done when the kidneys fail to filter waste material. It includes dialysis (daily or weekly depending on the seriousness of injury) to help replace kidney function until it recovers.
Increasing number of cases of renal failure, growing elderly population prevalence of chronic diseases and rising health expenditure among the population are main factors driving the market.
Lack of awareness among people about the treatment and high costs associated with the procedure and treatment hampers the market. However, growing number of acute care admissions and emergency department admissions leading to ICU admission and technological advancements coupled with rising research and development activities will results in the growth of market.
The regional analysis of Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market is considered for the key regions such Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has gained the highest revenue in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily because of availability of drugs for treatment of acute kidney injury and increasing number of drug research activities in countries in the region. The market of Asia Pacific is considerably contributing fastest CAGR. This is owing to growing instance of kidney disorders, growing elderly population, and surplus investment for better healthcare facilities in countries in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.
AM-Pharma
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA.
LG Chem.
Asahi Kasei Medical
Angion Biomedica Corp.
Baxter International, Inc.
B.Braun Melsungen AG
Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
NIKKISO AMERICA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Industrial within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury
Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury
Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury
By Application:
Hemodialysis
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
Sustained low-efficiency dialysis
By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoASIA PACIFIC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
