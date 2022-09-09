Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market 2022 Size, Share, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to reach USD 7.41 billion by 2027.Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is valued approximately at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is a kind of high blood pressure which affects arteries in the lungs area and cause heart related problems. The global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market is being driven by rising incidents of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and growing geriatric population. Furthermore, the government support for development of orphan drugs will provide new opportunities for the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension industry. For instance, according to the study of an American College of Cardiology, in year 2020, the incidence rate of COVID-19 infection in PAH patients was 2.1 cases per 1,000 patients. This increased the demand for PAH drugs for its treatment to manage the risk of COVID-19 infection. As a result, increased in PAH patients and related diseases will serve as a catalyst for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension industry in the future. However, patent expiration of key molecules may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global Patent Expiration of Key Molecules market. The improving healthcare systems and rapid economic developments as well as large population base makes Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high burden of diseases, such as HIV and diabetes in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK)

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis International AG

Dong-A ST Co., Ltd.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drugs Class:

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonist (ERA)

Phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

