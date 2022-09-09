Beer & Cider Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2030 | Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Beer & Cider Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Global beer and cider market is increasingly manifesting Premiumisation trend. With rise in affordability especially in emerging nations, consumers are in continuous pursuit of better choices which leads to higher appeal for premium beverages. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global beer and cider market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Key Companies Covered in the Beer & Cider Market Research are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Diageo plc, Carlsberg AS, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd and other key market players.

Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages around the world. It is made up of four major ingredients – water, starch source, yeast for fermentation and flavouring agents. Beer is classified on the basis of type of yeast used for brewing, such as ale, lager or wild yeast. It also includes various products, such as non-alcoholic and malternative types. Cider is newer of the two and largely served as a gluten-free alternative for beer. It is made up of fruit juice, mainly apple. Although there are more than hundred varieties of cider, these are broadly classified into hard cider and sweet cider.

Global beer and cider industry continues to be on growth trajectory despite of several headwinds. The industry has reported slowest annual growth in past one decade. The growth dynamics of the market remains unchanged and being primarily attributed to rise in demand for millennials, gain in disposable income, higher sociocultural adoption of beer and increasing accessibility of beer retail outlets. However, major growth restraints of the market includes competition from alternative alcoholic beverages, market regulations and increasing health consciousness.

The report ?Global Beer & Cider Market (By Nations – The US, Germany, The UK, China, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Canada & Australia) Market Outlook 2025? provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of global beer and cider market. The report provides detailed market assessment across leading markets such as The US and Canada in North America; Germany and The UK in Europe; and Japan, China, Australia, Russia in Asia Pacific; and Brazil in Latin America. China is the world?s largest beer market, followed by the US and Japan. Future forecasts of global beer and cider market overall and across various nations has been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments andfinancial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global beer and cider market.

Geographical Coverage

? The US

? Canada

? China

? Japan

? Russia

? Australia

? Germany

? The UK

? Brazil

