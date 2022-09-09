Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2028

Global Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market USD $Billion by 2027.Global Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market reached USD $Billion in 2020. The Global Oil and Gas Hose Assemblies Market tends to grow by a CAGR of % in the 2021-2027 period,

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Hose assemblies are directly used in the extraction, processing, loading, and unloading of liquid petroleum products. As these hose assemblies are significantly connected with the oil and gas industry, any movement in the oil and gas industry will also impact this industry. Due to the recent Covid19 pandemic, demand for oil and gas has reduced due to which OPAC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) minimized their supplies in the market, and this development negatively impacted this segment. In this market, there’s an opportunity for the established players to grow their business division as hoses are of different types and used in different applications. Increasing demand for downstream application is going to grow this market, downstream is for end-consumers and it contains refining, distribution, transportation, and marketing. Midstream is going to lead the market in the forecasted period because of increasing activities in this segment in both developing and developed countries. Polymer and composite hoses provide better efficiency in comparison to other types of hoses, and thus are predicted to account for the largest market share.

North America is going to lead the regional segment in the total market share, due to the number of key players present in the region and new projects launching that helps to grow their market size in the future as well. Strict government regulations and stringent policies are holding back the Russian oil and gas market, if it eases then this will positively impact this sector.

Major market players included in this report are:

Powertrack International LLC

Gates Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Continental AG

Trelleborg AB

ERIKS North America Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Manuli Hydraulics

ALFA GOMMA Spa

Kuriyama Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Dock Loading Hose Assemblies

Dump Hose Assemblies

FPSO Water Uptake Hoses

Bunkering Hose Assemblies

Drilling Mud Hose Assemblies

Other Custom Hose Assemblies

By Material Type:

Rubber

Polymers & Composites

Metal

By Application Type:

Downstream

Midstream

Upstream

By Pressure Intake:

Low Pressure

Medium Pressure

High Pressure

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

