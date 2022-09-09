Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2022 to 2028

Global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market to reach USD 4.36 billion by 2027.Global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market is valued approximately at USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products are the branch of medicinal products that are used to repair, regrow or replace damaged or dead cells tissues or organs. The global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products market is being driven by increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions, rising R&D activities and technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, will provide new opportunities for the global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products industry. For instance, according to study of the National Natural Science Foundation Council of China, held in year 2020, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis conditions across the world was found to be round 16%. These prevalence was found with a higher rate in individuals aged from 40 and above that, and is estimated to be 22.9% or about 645.1 million people in year 2020. Also, in April 2021, in Italy, the Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Consorziale Policlinico has completed its research on Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections to use it in knee osteoarthritis among people aged from 40 to 81 years. As a result, increased prevelance orthopedic conditions and rising research on the same will serve as a catalyst for the Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products industry in the future. However, high cost of treatment and stringent regulatory norms may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market. The presence of key market players, rising aging population, and technological advancement and healthcare facilities in countries such as U.S. and Canada makes North America the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to developing healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

AlloSource

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Vericel Corporation

VSY Biotechnology

Aptissen S.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Allografts

Synthetic

Cell-based

Viscosupplements

By End use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Application:

Orthopedic Pain Management

Trauma Repair

Cartilage & tendon repair

Joint reconstruction

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

