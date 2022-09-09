India Animal Feed (Poultry, Cattle & Aquaculture) Market Dynamics, Segments and Trends in the 2022-2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the India Animal Feed (Poultry, Cattle & Aquaculture) Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Indian government has banned the use of Colistin, the last-resort antibiotic in livestock. Its use is widespread in Indian poultry. Such move would put India and Malaysia in line with the European Union, United States, China, and Brazil, which resorts use of antibiotic in animal agriculture. Indian animal feed market is one of the world?s largest and fastest growing feed market. The report ?Indian Animal Feed (Poultry, Cattle & Aquaculture) Market Outlook 2025? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of Indian animal feed market with coverage on major segments such as poultry feed, cattle feed and aquaculture feed.

Key Companies Covered in the India Animal Feed (Poultry, Cattle & Aquaculture) Market Research are Godrej Agrovet Limited, Cargill India Private Limited, KSE Limited, Avanti Feeds Limited, Uttara Foods & Feeds Pvt. Ltd. (VH Group), Amrit Feeds Ltd., Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., and other key market players.

Market outlook for overall global as well as Indian animal feed market as well as for various sub-segments has been provided for the period 2019-25 in the report. The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in Indian animal feed market.

Animal feed refers to food given to domestic animals in cattle, poultry and aquaculture sector as part of animal husbandry. The feed industry mainly caters to serve variety of animals including poultry, dairy (cattle, calf, beef), aquatic/marine, pig, pets, etc. Animal feed revitalizes nutritional security of animals which forms a part of food chain by ensuring access to safe, abundant and affordable animal protein. Although Indian animal feed industry has been long existent, the industry is still in its infancy with feed industry predominantly catering to cattle and poultry feed segment.

Indian animal feed market is on growth spree with demand increasingly being fuelled by escalating demand for animal protein, growth of organized dairy production, large livestock population and high demand for seafood. However, there are various factors restraining growth of the market which includes marketing challenges, adulteration in feed ingredients, lack of standardization and regulation and rise in maize prices.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Segments Coverage

? Poultry

? Cattle

? Aquaculture

The report provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, market outlook of the Indian animal feed market with detailed coverage on major market segments such as Poultry, Cattle and Aquaculture. Future forecasts of Indian animal feed market overall and across various segments has been provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

