Fertigation Control Systems Market  Industry Research Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Fertigation Control Systems Market USD $Billion by 2027.Global Fertigation Control Systems Market reached USD $Billion in 2020. The Global Fertigation Control Systems Market tends to grow by a CAGR of % in the 2021-2027 period.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Fertigation is a type of advanced technology used in recent farming to provide the end-user with a convenient approach to boost their crop yield in a minimal period. The main factor driving this market is providing an ample amount of nutrient requirement to crops to maximize their growth. Using fertigation technology also helps the farmers to spread the specific amount of chemicals into the crop field and growing awareness regarding this among end-uses is propelling the market forward. Through fertigation technology, a farmer can adapt to various types of farming, such as indoor farming, vertical farming, and others. High initial setup cost and maintenance cost is a restraint for this market. Automated technology is going to hold a major amount of share in the technology segment due to better micronutrient delivery to the crops. In the end-user segment, the greenhouse segment remains vital in the forecasted year because of awareness about organic farming and its benefits. Cravo, a major player in this segment, is planning to launch a computer setup device to control cooling and other factors occurring in the process of farming.

The key regions covered in the global fertigation control system market are North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Spain is going to be accounted the largest market share in the Europe region, due to the adoption of newer technologies and wider agriculture segment to help grow the market. Indian region is also estimated to grow in the forecasted period because of the government initiatives towards the agriculture segment.

Major market players included in this report are:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

Netafim

Irritec

Novedades Agricolas S.A.

HARVEL

Spagnol Srl

Argus Controls Systems Ltd.

J. Huete

S.I. Irrigation Systems

Agricontrol Balbo Snc and Dry

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Channel:

Multi

Single

Dual

By Technology:

Automated

Manual

By End-use:

Greenhouse

Open Field

Research Body

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

