Propylene Oxide Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Propylene Oxide Market to reach USD 31.2 million by 2027.Global Propylene Oxide Market is valued approximately at USD 21.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3393

Market Overview

Propylene oxide is an organic compound used mainly as an intermediate in the production of propylene glycol and polyethers. It can also be utilized as a pesticide or a fumigant for sterilization of plastic medical instruments. Growing demand from end-use industries including automotive and construction is propelling the market forward. With growing focus on the construction of energy-efficient buildings, the demand for polyurethane materials has increased, which is in turn benefitting the market. Also, strategic initiatives by market players will have a positive effect on the market. For instance, in January 2021, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. formed a 50/50 joint venture with Sinopec to build a new propylene oxide and styrene monomer unit named Ningbo ZRCC LyondellBasell New Material Company Limited. Also, emerging applications in healthcare industry will create new opportunities for the market growth. However, toxic nature of propylene oxide may hamper the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region has accounted for the largest share in the worldwide market due to growing automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, textile and other end-use industries fueling the demand of propylene oxide. This demand is expected to further grow over the forecast period, thus promising significant growth in the region’s market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

BASF SE

SKC Company

AGC Inc.

Repsol

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3393

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Production Process:

Chlorohydrin Process

Styrene Monomer Process

TBA Co-product Process

Cumene-based Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Textile & Furnishing

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Electronics

Others

By Application:

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycol

Glycol Ethers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3393

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3393

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few More Reports:-

Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market

Serious Games Market

Post-Op Shoes Market

Sheet Face Market

Basketball Gear Market