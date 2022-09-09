Propylene Oxide Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region and Forecast 2022 to 2028

Global Propylene Oxide Market to reach USD 31.2 million by 2027.Global Propylene Oxide Market is valued approximately at USD 21.3 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
Propylene oxide is an organic compound used mainly as an intermediate in the production of propylene glycol and polyethers. It can also be utilized as a pesticide or a fumigant for sterilization of plastic medical instruments. Growing demand from end-use industries including automotive and construction is propelling the market forward. With growing focus on the construction of energy-efficient buildings, the demand for polyurethane materials has increased, which is in turn benefitting the market. Also, strategic initiatives by market players will have a positive effect on the market. For instance, in January 2021, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. formed a 50/50 joint venture with Sinopec to build a new propylene oxide and styrene monomer unit named Ningbo ZRCC LyondellBasell New Material Company Limited. Also, emerging applications in healthcare industry will create new opportunities for the market growth. However, toxic nature of propylene oxide may hamper the market growth.
The Asia Pacific region has accounted for the largest share in the worldwide market due to growing automotive, construction, pharmaceutical, textile and other end-use industries fueling the demand of propylene oxide. This demand is expected to further grow over the forecast period, thus promising significant growth in the region’s market.
Major market player included in this report are:
Dow Inc.
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
BASF SE
SKC Company
AGC Inc.
Repsol
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
Tokuyama Corporation
Indorama Ventures Public Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Production Process:
Chlorohydrin Process
Styrene Monomer Process
TBA Co-product Process
Cumene-based Process
Hydrogen Peroxide Process
By End-Use Industry:
Automotive
Building & Construction
Textile & Furnishing
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Packaging
Electronics
Others
By Application:
Polyether Polyols
Propylene Glycol
Glycol Ethers
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
