Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Size Estimation, Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Expected approval of gene therapy for treatment of spinal muscular atrophy is set to emerge as the game-changer in global spinal muscular atrophy therapeutics market. FDA approval of Zolgensma, experimental gene therapy by Novartis is awaited in first half of the year 2019. It would provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive Spinraza therapy.

Key Companies Covered in the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Research are Biogen Inc., Cytokinetics Inc., AveXis Inc., F. Hoffman -La Roche & Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and other key market players.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global spinal muscular atrophy market.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder that affects the part of central nervous system which controls voluntary muscle movements. It is progressive hereditary neuromuscular disorder with various degrees of severity resulting in respiratory and mobility impairment. It is caused due to loss of specialized nerve cells, called motor neurons, in the spinal cord and brainstem. SMA can be categorized into four sub-types on the basis of severity – Type I or Infantile, Type II or Intermediate, Type III or Juvenile and Type IV or Adult. SMA type 1 is the most severe form with highest mortality rate.



SMA patients had no treatment option previously prior to approval of the drug SPINRAZA which is the first and only therapy approved to treat SMA. There are several therapy in clinical trial phase which is expected to get approval soon. Growth of global spinal muscular atrophy market is propelled by prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy, government impetus, growing consumer awareness and increasing funding for R&D. However, the market faces several challenges due to high cost of treatment and lower market penetration of drug therapy for treatment of SMA.

The report ?Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (By Drugs – Spinraza, Branaplam & Reldesemtiv; By Region – North America, Asia Pacific & Europe) Market Outlook 2025? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global spinal muscular atrophy market with coverage on major therapeutics such as Spinraza, Branaplam & Reldesemtiv. Future forecasts of spinal muscular atrophy market overall and across various sub-segments till 2025 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global spinal muscular atrophy market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

? Spinraza

? Branaplam

? Reldesemtiv

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe

? Asia Pacific

