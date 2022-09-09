In-Game Advertising Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Global In-Game Advertising Market to reach USD 18.41 billion by 2027.Global In-Game Advertising Market is valued approximately USD 5.29 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

In-game ads uses typical IAB creatives to run advertising components in a real-time advertising campaign within video games, equivalent to any other digital medium. Marketers may get their name or brands advertised in interactive games by in-game advertisements. Increasing demand for social and mobile gaming, increasing internet penetration, growing reach and return on investments and easy configuration of advertisements in social gaming are expected to drive the market growth. Also, these advertisements are non-intrusive and enable players to have a more enjoyable experience and this service may also generate added revenues for game developers which has led the adoption of In-Game Advertising across the forecast period. According to the article published by Frontiers in Psychology in 2019, time spent playing video games has gradually increased, from 5.1 hours a week in 2011 to 6.5 hours per week in 2017. As per the journal released by Website Setup, in 2019, there are 7.83 billion people around the world, with 4.66 billion actively using the Internet. However, producers’ platforms for engagement and in-game dynamics are often pirated, Over-interrupting and unrelated advertisements, the stretched development process and scalability with a short lifecycle is likely to stifle demand growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, value exchange model and audio-visual influence on viewers which creates long lasting impact are likely to increase the adoption & demand for In-Game advertising market during the forecast period.

The key regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are considered in the geographical study of the global In-Game Advertising industry.North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to early technological adoption and the presence of cutting-edge gaming infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as adoption of games and high internet penetration would create lucrative growth prospects for the In-Game Advertising market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

RapidFire Inc.

Playwire Media LLC

Atlas Alpha Inc.

Engage

Audiencly GmbH

Social Tokens Ltd.

FreakOut Holdings, Inc.

ironSource

Viral Nation Inc.

Gamelin Advergames

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ad Type:

Static Ads

Dynamic Ads

Advergaming

By Game Type:

Laptop/PC Games

Console Games

Smart Phone/Tablet games

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

