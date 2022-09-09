Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2028

Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market to reach USD 130.59 billion by 2027. Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 73.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
Pharmaceutical Logistics is a transporting healthcare product by air needs the establishment of complex logistical methods to maintain a pharmaceutical shipment’s integrity. It requires specific equipment, storage facilities, harmonized handling procedures and, above all, strong cooperation among the cold chain partners. Increasing demand for OTC medicines such as Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements, etc. and rising awareness of fast-track assistance in the healthcare market, mergers or acquisition of the pharma companies. As merger and acquisition result in to expand their geographical presence and proprietary knowledge has led the adoption of Pharmaceutical Logistics Market across the forecast period. For Instance: As per IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation) India’s pharmaceutical export is at US$ 16.28 billion in FY 2020 . As per Statista in United State spending on medicine is 511.4 billion in 2019. However, high costs of medicinal services impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing population, the adoption & demand for Pharmaceutical Logistics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
In the regional analysis of global Pharmaceutical Logistics market includes key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to high investment in research and technology developments of medicinal services & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. While, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising, improving healthcare infrastructure would create strong affinity towards growth prospects for the Pharmaceutical Logistics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Agility
Air Canada
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post AG
FedEx
LifeConEx
Marken
United Parcel Service of America, Inc.
VersaCold Logistics Services
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
By Components:
Storage
Transportation
Monitoring Components
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
