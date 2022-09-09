Diagnostic/Medical Imaging Market Future Growth, New Developments, and Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the Diagnostic/Medical Imaging Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar &Pie Charts, etc.

Medical imaging have advanced remarkably over past several years with widespread adoption of radiology and value-based imaging such as Nuclear Imaging. Nuclear imaging technology have undergone rapid transformation and has embraced advanced informatics in order to provide better analytics of the procedure. Siemens Biograph Vision received FDA approval for its Optiso Ultra Dynamic Range (UDR) detector technology.

Key Companies Covered in the Diagnostic/Medical Imaging Market Research are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation and Canon Medical Systems, and other key market players.

The report ?Global Diagnostic/Medical Imaging (X-Ray Devices, MRI Equipment, Ultrasound Devices, CT Scan and Nuclear Imaging Equipment) Market Outlook 2024? provides an in-depth analysis of global medical imaging market overall as well as across market segments X-Ray Devices, MRI Equipment, Ultrasound Devices, CT Scan and Nuclear Imaging Equipment. Market outlook for overall medical imaging market as well as across various sub-segments has been provided for the period 2018-24. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global medical imaging market

Medical imaging is an interdisciplinary field encompassing concepts from the field of radiology, nuclear medicine and optical imaging and image-guided intervention. It uses various techniques for visualization of body parts, tissues, or organs for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. It is one of the breakthrough medical invention of the modern era. Medical imaging technologies comprises of X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, mammography and fluoroscopy. X-ray imaging technology dominates the market.

Medical imaging technology has become inevitable in clinical diagnosis and treatment as it eradicates need for surgical interventions many a times by providing initial visualization. Global medical imaging market has been on an increasing spree since past several years. Growth of the market is attributed to prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population and higher healthcare expenditure in emerging markets. However, factors such as stringent regulatory norms, high cost of medical imaging modalities and risk of radiation exposure are posing threat to growth of the market.

he report ?Global Diagnostic/Medical Imaging (X-Ray Devices, MRI Equipment, Ultrasound Devices, CT Scan and Nuclear Imaging Equipment) Market Outlook 2024? provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global medical imaging market with coverage on major market segments such as X-Ray Devices, MRI Equipment, Ultrasound Devices, CT Scan and Nuclear Imaging Equipment. Future forecasts of medical imaging market overall and across various sub-segments till 2024 is provided in the report. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global medical imaging market.

The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segments

? X-Ray Devices

? MRI Equipment

? Ultrasound Devices

? CT Scan

? Nuclear Imaging Equipment

Geographical Coverage

? North America – The US

? Europe – Germany

? Asia Pacific – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and India

? Latin America – Brazil

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

