Refrigerated Truck Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

The recent analysis by Report Ocean on the global Refrigerated Truck Market Report 2021 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

The global refrigerated trucks market is expected to reach USD 16.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Refrigerated trucks are a type of vehicle, designed to carry perishable items at specific temperatures. Generally, these trucks are employed to deliver these perishable items from once place to another without allowing the quality of product to deteriorate Refrigerator truck can be ice-cooled, or can be powered by different mechanical refrigeration systems or can also use liquid nitrogen as a cooling agent. The demand for these types of trucks is rising because of the consumer demand for transporting a variety of top quality products perishable in nature.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kgel Trailer GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

Hyundai Translead. Inc. (US)

Wabash National (US)

Fahrzeugwert Bernard Krone Gmbh & Co.KG (Germany)

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (China)

GRW Tankers and Trailers (US)

Lamberet SAS (France)

Great Dane LLC (US)

Chereau (France)

Schmitz Cargobull AG (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Tonnage Capacity

Less than 10 tons

10-20 tons

More than 20 tons

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

