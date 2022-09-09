Alexa
AP PHOTOS: A world mourns Queen Elizabeth II

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/09 21:16
Messages, flowers and candles are seen at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
A man reacts after placing flowers outside Government House following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (...
The American flag flies at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, after Queen Elizabeth II died. (A...
President Joe Biden signs a condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for Queen Elizabeth II. First lady Jill Bid...
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II...
A woman helps a small girl to lay down a flower outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augste...
Images of the Union flag and Israeli flag are projected on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in Jerusalem, Thu...
A vendor reads a newspaper showing coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian I...
People gather in front of Buckingham Palace, after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/...
Philadelphia Phillies' players stand before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins for a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning ...
A newspaper's front page displays the news of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Madrid, Spain, Friday 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A photo of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New ...
Crown & Anchor British Pub manager June LeMay puts flowers in water beside a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II following her death, Thursday, Sep...
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. (AP Photo/Chr...
Security guards move condolence flowers to another position outside the British Embassy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Friday, Sept. 9, 20...
Nathan Wilson hugs his girlfriend, Kristina Ojdanic, while talking about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Ye Olde King's Head British restaurant i...
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko lays flowers in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, at the British Embassy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, ...
A woman carries a floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, as she makes the Long Walk outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Se...
A soft toy in the shape of a horse is amidst floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Se...
A picture of Queen Elizabeth sits on a bus stop in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose rule saw Britain through decades of change, was seen and felt around the world.

From flowers covering the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, to images of Elizabeth towering over New York’s Times Square to the Christ the Redeemer statue glowing in the colors of Britain’s flag in Rio De Janeiro, the world mourned.

In Sydney, a man paused kneeling over flowers outside the Government House. In Washington on Capitol Hill, an American flag flies at half-staff over the U.S. Capitol, and in Kenya, images of the monarch flooded newspaper front pages on Friday morning.

Elizabeth had been on the throne since 1952 when the nation was still rebuilding after the destruction of World War II. She became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of political upheaval and social changes, both at home and abroad.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles automatically became king and will be known as King Charles III, it was announced. British monarchs can select any of their given names upon taking the throne. Charles’ second wife, Camilla, will be known as the Queen Consort.

The U.K. is in a period of national mourning until a day after the Queen's funeral.