Taiwan thanks Tuvalu PM for promise of support at UN

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Sept. 9) thanked Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano for his promise of support for Taiwan at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Natano completed a week-long visit to Taiwan Friday afternoon, 43 years after the two countries opened official diplomatic relations, CNA reported. The prime minister of the Pacific Island nation thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her invitation.

During his visit, Natano emphasized Tuvalu’s willingness to cooperate with Taiwan in difficult times to protect the free, peaceful, and stable development of the Indo-Pacific region, according to a MOFA statement.

The two countries also concluded a joint communique and agreements for the police forces and coast guards to cooperate. Tuvalu also signed a memorandum of understanding about marine science with National Sun Yat-sen University, an agreement likely to address the small Pacific island nation’s concerns about the impact of climate change.

