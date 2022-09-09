Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan thanks Tuvalu PM for promise of support at UN

Taiwan and Tuvalu have been diplomatic allies for 43 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/09 20:47
Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano with Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod. 

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano with Taiwan's Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Sept. 9) thanked Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano for his promise of support for Taiwan at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Natano completed a week-long visit to Taiwan Friday afternoon, 43 years after the two countries opened official diplomatic relations, CNA reported. The prime minister of the Pacific Island nation thanked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her invitation.

During his visit, Natano emphasized Tuvalu’s willingness to cooperate with Taiwan in difficult times to protect the free, peaceful, and stable development of the Indo-Pacific region, according to a MOFA statement.

The two countries also concluded a joint communique and agreements for the police forces and coast guards to cooperate. Tuvalu also signed a memorandum of understanding about marine science with National Sun Yat-sen University, an agreement likely to address the small Pacific island nation’s concerns about the impact of climate change.
Taiwan-Tuvalu relations
Tuvalu
Kausea Natano
diplomatic allies
MOFA
climate change
United Nations
UN General Assembly

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan offers condolences to UK after Queen Elizabeth II's passing
Taiwan offers condolences to UK after Queen Elizabeth II's passing
2022/09/09 09:24
French senators arrive in Taiwan, to meet vice president
French senators arrive in Taiwan, to meet vice president
2022/09/07 11:34
Taiwan focuses on attending September ICAO meet in Canada
Taiwan focuses on attending September ICAO meet in Canada
2022/09/06 14:10
Taiwan foreign ministry slams news agency for publishing Chinese propaganda
Taiwan foreign ministry slams news agency for publishing Chinese propaganda
2022/09/05 15:36
Tuvalu will remain loyal ally of Taiwan
Tuvalu will remain loyal ally of Taiwan
2022/09/05 12:06