Pakistan: UN chief seeks global support for flood-ravaged country

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday appealed for more global support for Pakistan as two months of rainfall has inundated large swaths of the country.

"I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe," Guterres said on Twitter.

Guterres's statement comes soon after he issued a stern warning about the effects of climate change last week.

"Let's stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change. Today, it's Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country," he said in a video message.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif has said that his country needed "infinite" financial assistance amid the flooding.

A Pakistan disaster management official said on Friday that more than 4 million acres (16,200 square kilometers) had been damaged in the floods.

What is on the UN chief's itinerary in Pakistan?

Guterres will be meeting with government and disaster officials and visiting flood-stricken areas during his two-day visit.

"We welcome the visit by the secretary-general," Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said, adding that his visit "will help the world better understand the scale of the devastation."

What aid has been sent so far?

At least 1,391 people have been killed after record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains triggered devastating floods. The unprecedented loss of property, livestock and crops has hit nearly 33 million people in the country.

The UN has launched an appeal for $160 million (€158 million) in aid to help the South Asian nation cope with the devastation. However, Pakistan estimates the losses caused by the floods to reach about $10 billion.

UN agencies and several countries have so far sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, with the United Arab Emirates being one of the most generous contributors. The United States has pledged $30 million in assistance to help flood victims.

"At this stage, food is one of the biggest requirements as people have lost everything," Adil Sheraz, CARE country director for Pakistan, told DW, highlighting other needs, including shelter, clean drinking water, medical supplies and sanitation facilities.

