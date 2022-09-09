Russia-Ukraine updates: UN says Moscow preventing access to war prisoners

The head of the UN's human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said Friday that Russian forces were preventing international monitors from meeting Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation," Bogner said.

"This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment," she said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities did not have enough information to comment on Bogner's statement.

"We do not know who approached the military and whether they did," he told a news briefing.

Bogner added that the mission had also documented cases of torture and ill-treatment of prisoners of war by Kyiv.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on September 9

Russian air strike hit hospital in Sumy region — Governor

Sumy regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said that Russian forces had hit a hospital in an air strike.

The strike hit a hospital in the Velika Pysarivka district in the region's southeast, Sumy's governor said in a Telegram post. The district lies on Ukraine's border with Russia.

Zhyvytskyy said that the building was destroyed and people were wounded in the strike.

Russia warns West on gas price cap

As the EU announced a price cap on Russian gas Wednesday, the Group of Seven major industrialized countries also wants to

impose an oil price cap that would deny insurance, finance and brokering to oil cargoes priced above a certain, yet unspecified amount.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, argued that the price cap will backfire on Western countries.

"The collective West does not understand: the introduction of a cap on prices for Russian energy resources will lead to a slippery floor under its own feet," Zakharova said.

"What G7 state officials call a price 'ceiling' will become a price floor," Russian Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"The global market is not limited to seven countries," he said.

EU energy ministers are meeting today for discussions on how to buffer businesses and consumers from soaring energy prices.

Latvia decides to split Orthodox Church from Moscow

Latvia's parliament has decided to separate the country's Orthodox Church from the Russia-based Moscow Patriarchate.

According to media reports, 73 members of parliament voted in favor of the measure, with three votes against and one abstention.

President Egils Levits thanked the Parliament for supporting the Church's autocephaly, arguing that it was a "question of national security."

In the Eastern Orthodox church hierarchy, an autocephalous church is a body whose top bishop doesn't report to any higher-ranking bishop. Riga's metropolitan bishop traditionally reports to Moscow's head bishop.

Eastern Orthodox Church membership is most common among the country's Russian minority. Traditionally, Latvian-speakers are mostly Lutheran, with a minority of Roman Catholics.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which represents a minority of the Ukraine's Eastern Orthodox believers, also broke from Moscow in May following Patriarch Kirill's support for Russia's invasion.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is Ukraine's dominant church, was already autocephalous. The Moscow Patriarchate broke from the Constantinople Patriarchate in 2018 over the latter's recognition of the Ukrainian church's independence.

More on the conflict in Ukraine on DW

Kyiv is trying to recapture the southern Kherson region, which borders the strategically important Crimean Peninsula, in a counter-offensive.

EU energy ministers are holding an emergency meeting in Brussels to tackle soaring energy prices amid Moscow's invasion.

Kyiv city life is beginning to see some semblance of normalcy as domestic tourists return, DW's Natalia Vlasenko reports.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the SPD this week criticzed former Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU government for implementing an energy policy that made Berlin more dependent on Russian fossil fuels.

German and Ukrainian art historians are teeming up to protect cultural assets.

sdi/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa, KNA)