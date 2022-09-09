Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

Chinese military drone crossed Taiwan Strait median line

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/09 19:31
A BZK-005 UAV. 

A BZK-005 UAV.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 12 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 9).

The aircraft included one drone and five planes crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its southern end, the ministry tweeted. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was a Harbin BZK-005 high-altitude, long-range reconnaissance drone.

The other aircraft included two Chengdu J-10 multirole combat planes, a Xi’an JH-7 fighter-bomber, a Shenyang J-16 fighter, and a Shaanxi Y-8 ASW anti-submarine plane.

The military tasked Combat Air Patrols (CAP), Navy vessels, and air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities.
Taiwan Strait median line
Ministry of National Defense
BZK-005 drone
drones
UAVs
Y-8 ASW
J-16 fighter jet
JH-7
J-10

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/07 20:42
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/07 10:39
Taiwan shows flight path of Chinese military drone in ADIZ for 1st time
Taiwan shows flight path of Chinese military drone in ADIZ for 1st time
2022/09/06 17:48
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/09/06 10:57
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country
2022/09/05 10:06