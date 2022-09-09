Alexa
Taiwan’s population shows increase for second month in a row

Births increased in August compared to July

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/09 17:49
Crowds at Taipei City's Beitou market Friday. 

Crowds at Taipei City's Beitou market Friday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s population rose to 23,194,554 in August, the second monthly increase in a row, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Friday (Sept. 9).

The figure showed an increase of 4,490 compared to July, but was still 257,283 lower than in Aug. 2021, CNA reported. The numbers of births had increased in August, while deaths and people leaving or moving into the country had declined compared to July.

The MOI counted 11,902 births last month, 686 fewer than in Aug. 2021, but 952 more than in July 2022. There were 17,830 deaths, or 2,878 more than the same month last year, but 385 fewer than in July.

The migration figures showed 99,646 people moving to Taiwan, an increase of 9,481 from Aug. 2021, or a decline of 1,909 from July 2022. In the other direction, 89,228 residents left the country, 17,639 fewer than in August last year, and 1,276 fewer than in July. As a result, the net gain for Taiwan was 10,418 new residents, according to the MOI.
