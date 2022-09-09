Transportation minister urges International Civil Aviation Organization to invite Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Transportation and Communications Dr. Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Thursday (Sept. 8) called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to allow Taiwan to participate in order to attain the goal of “a seamless sky” in an opinion article.

In a piece published by the Guam-based newspaper The Pacific Island Times, Wang said being in the ICAO would allow Taiwan to help further develop global aviation. “No civil aviation authority should be excluded,” he said.

The 41st session of the ICAO will be held from Sept. 27-Oct. 7 in Montreal, Canada, and has the stated goal of “reconnecting the world.” To include Taiwan would help meet this target, Wang said.

From both a risk and safety management perspective, ICAO should allow Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) to join in order to communicate with other Flight Information Regions (FIR) and forward and receive information via the organization.

The minister pointed out that the Taipei FIR has been affected by the recent military actions of China. In August, the Chinese military conducted live-fire drills around Taiwan, which impacted international air routes and put aviation safety in danger in the Taipei and neighboring FIRs, Wang said.

To avoid any accidents, the Taiwan CAA had to make new plans to guide both domestic and foreign aircraft transiting the Taipei FIR. This tense situation burdened airlines with extra costs due to long routes and “substantially increased unforeseen risk,” the minister said.

The Taiwan CAA wishes to share its experiences in ICAO’s 41st Assembly in order to achieve the ICAO’s goal of a “seamless network for aviation safety,” Wang said.

The minister said given that ICAO chose the theme “reconnecting the world” for this year’s assembly, now is the time to reconnect with Taiwan.