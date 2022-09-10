Alexa
Taiwan tech-art space in Taipei 101 to launch immersive show

Ambi Space One presents digital art, pop culture, and technology

By Liu Lyla, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/10 11:46
Ambi Space One collaborates with DJs, art studio, and restaurants, to launch a bar project on Friday night. (Taiwan News photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's art and technology space Ambi Space One collaborates with artists on immersive exhibitions and the latest on world landmark projections opens Saturday (Sept. 10).

On the fifth floor of Taipei 101, Ambi Space One opened at the end of 2021 and is led by Acer co-founder and honorary chairman Stan Shih (施振榮), and Taiwan Creative Content Agency. It aims to become a tech-art pioneer by cooperating with multidisciplinary talents, according to General Manager of Ambi Space One, Jasmine Chou (周琍敏).

Chou shared that they worked with Contemporary Legend Theater to launch an immersive exhibition focused on Peking opera in January. It was directed by actor Wu Hsing-kuo (吳興國), with music from 61-year-old singer Wakin Chau (周華健).

Another milestone exhibition was hosted by the New York-based Taiwanese generative artist Wu Che-yu (吳哲宇) in May, said Chou. It showcased his non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In August, 5F Studio turned the venue into a relaxing environment titled "Ambi Bar," where high-quality abstract images constantly played, accompanied by music. There was food and cocktails from restaurants “Maggie in Taiwan” and “Le Duet.” DJ QuestionMark and DJ Afuro George also performed.

"Ambi Bar" opens on Aug. 19. (Taiwan News photo)

DJ QuestionMark performs at Ambi Space One. (Taiwan News photo)

Chou told Taiwan News that it was the first time they tried combining dining and live shows, and it was a success. “We wanted to entertain the public with pop culture and the guests were so excited,” said Chou.

Chou explained that their target is to make Ambi Bar a regular program, meaning a place for people to chill after work on Friday night in Xinyi District. There will be a new style each time and disco music from the '80s and '90s, perhaps.

However, before then, the venue's new "World Tour” exhibition features images of world landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. It takes place from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. on Sept. 10, 11, 18, 24, and 25.

Chou also called for more artists’ collaborations. For further information, visit the website.
Ambi Space One
Acer
Stan Shih
Taiwan Creative Content Agency
Digital art
Contemporary art
NFT
music
DJ
live performances
food
cocktail
Life style
bar
Xinyi district

