Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/09/09 15:50
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Elizabe...
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Eliza...
A man holds his child at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War and shows photos of his killed fellow soldiers in K...
A relative cries next to the body of Viacheslav Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral in...
Migrants leave in a bus after disembarking in the port of Taranto, southern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. 459 migrants arrived in Taranto after being ...
Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell cer...
Maryan Madey, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle region, holds her malnourished daughter Deka Ali, 1, at a camp for the displaced on the out...
Supporters of William Ruto hold campaign posters of him and wave a national flag as they celebrate and march along a street in the Kibera neighborhood...
People take photographs in Eminonu promenade next to the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pedestrians shop at a market in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)
A woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Westminster, before the announcement of the result of the Conservative Party leadership contest at t...
AC Milan's Theo Hernandez reacts during the Champions League group E soccer match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg...
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A mother with her daughter stand at the salt lake during sunset in the southeast coastal city of Larnaca, in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monda...
A man walks past a ventilation shaft converted into a Minion movie character by a street artist Marek Brozek in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. ...

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Elizabe...

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Eliza...

A man holds his child at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War and shows photos of his killed fellow soldiers in K...

A relative cries next to the body of Viacheslav Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral in...

Migrants leave in a bus after disembarking in the port of Taranto, southern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. 459 migrants arrived in Taranto after being ...

Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell cer...

Maryan Madey, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle region, holds her malnourished daughter Deka Ali, 1, at a camp for the displaced on the out...

Supporters of William Ruto hold campaign posters of him and wave a national flag as they celebrate and march along a street in the Kibera neighborhood...

People take photographs in Eminonu promenade next to the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Pedestrians shop at a market in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/ Sunday Alamba)

A woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Westminster, before the announcement of the result of the Conservative Party leadership contest at t...

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez reacts during the Champions League group E soccer match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg...

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

A mother with her daughter stand at the salt lake during sunset in the southeast coastal city of Larnaca, in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monda...

A man walks past a ventilation shaft converted into a Minion movie character by a street artist Marek Brozek in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. ...

SEPT. 2-8, 2022

From the breaking news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain and the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia to the first game week of Champions League action in Austria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com