Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market Investment Opportunities, Latest Business Updates and Forecasts To 2028

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking can be defined as an AI-enabled chat assistant that provides personalized responses by combining data analytics and cognitive computing based on individual customer profile, past banking relations, and location. In banking sector IVA assist customers in making payments, saving money, transferring funds, and checking account balances. The growing BFSI Sector worldwide and increasing automation in banking sector as well as Strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of Worldwide Banking, Finance & Insurances is estimated at USD 3.72 trillion in 2022, and the revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 2.47% between 2022 & 2025 to reach to USD 4 trillion. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic collaborations to leverage the growing adoption to IVA. For instance, in June 2021, US based Dover Federal Credit Union partnered with interface.ai to deploy an intelligent virtual assistant to enhance member experiences & operational efficiencies. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies in emerging economies and rising growth of banking and activities. are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high deployment cost coupled with rising threat of cybercrimes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of required technological infrastructure and leading BFSI companies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving penetration of banking services and rising number of private players in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Artificial Solutions

IBM

Nuance Communications Inc.

CSS Corp.

eGain Corporation

Oracle

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

By User Interface

Text-to-Text

Text-to-Speech

Automatic Speech Recognition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

